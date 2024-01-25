Four-star Alabama decommit announces offer from Clemson

The Alabama football program has been dealing with a lot of falloff since the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Many players have entered the transfer portal, but recruits have also decommitted from the program as they look for a future elsewhere. One of those players is four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short.

Short took to social media recently to announce that he has received an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Clemson is always looking for talent on the offensive line, and they’ve identified Short as a key target.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Short is ranked as the No.8 interior offensive lineman and the No.160 overall player in the 2025 class. Short will be a player to monitor closely as the Tigers need help on their offensive line in the future.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire