Four-star Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman planning official visit to Boulder
The Colorado Buffaloes have had just two home games in the Deion Sanders era, and both of them have come with high-profile recruits making their way to Folsom Field.
The home opener against Nebraska had plenty of recruits coming to get a live look, and the Colorado State game also had some, including four-star Tennessee commit Boo Carter and 247Sports’ top-ranked 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Another big name was 2024 Alabama DL commit Jeremiah Beaman, an unofficial visitor who witnessed the Buffs’ thrilling double-overtime victory over Colorado State.
Now, the four-star Beaman is planning an official visit to the school, per Chad Simmons of On3 (subscription required).
“The game day atmosphere was crazy,” Beaman told On3. “It was one I had never experienced. It was unreal. When I walked out on the field, the whole student section was yelling my name.”
Alabama 4-star DL commit Jeremiah Beaman is planning an official visit with Colorado after his trip to Boulder this weekend🦬📈
More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/XIXklkYWmG pic.twitter.com/WTPx8snQ67
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 17, 2023
Beaman’s mother, Sandra, posted a video on social media of Colorado fans showing love for her son:
Fans chanting my boy name at the Colorado game last night… pic.twitter.com/5cygIy4oZj
— Sandra W Beaman (@SandraWBeaman1) September 17, 2023
Beaman committed to Alabama in May, but these visits to Boulder appear to have him heavily considering a future with Coach Prime and the Buffs.
