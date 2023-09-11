Four-star Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman sets official visit to Auburn
Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff have shown the ability to flip elite recruits from their rivals and they have a new target in mind. This time it’s four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, who committed to Alabama on May 21.
Their work is paying off as he has scheduled an official visit to the Plains for Sept. 29-Oct. 1, according to a report from On3’s Jeffrey Lee. That is the weekend that Auburn will host the Georgia Bulldogs.
“I’m committed to Alabama,” he told Lee. “But I gave my word to Auburn before I committed that I would like to take a OV this fall.”
Beaman is the No. 74 overall player and No. 11 defensive lineman in the On3 industry ranking. The Birmingham native is also the No. 7 player from Alabama.
The visit will be his third trip to Auburn this year, he unofficially visited in March and April before committing to the Crimson Tide.
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.