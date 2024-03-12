Four Star Alabama commit Anthony Rogers joining Carver football for senior season

Four-star Alabama football commit Anthony Rogers has transferred from IMG Academy to Carver High School for his senior year. The Montgomery native spent two seasons at Pike Road before transferring to IMG in the 2023 high school football season.

Rogers is the No. 7 senior prospect in Alabama, according to 247 composite rankings. In his freshman season with Pike Road, he rushed for 839 yards and 19 total touchdowns helping them claim the Class 5A state title. In his sophomore year, he was a first-team all-state selection after rushing for 1,626 yards and 25 total touchdowns.

In his lone season at IMG Academy, he rushed for 316 yards and five touchdowns. Rogers will be joining a Carver team who will be moving up to the Class 7A after merging with Sidney Lanier. The Wolverines also brought in head coach Bobby Carr during the offseason.

Carver's 2024 football season will begin at the AHSAA Kickoff Classic as they will matchup against Vestavia Hills Friday, Aug. 23 at the Cramton Bowl.

