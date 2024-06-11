Four-star 2026 safety Nick Reddish offered by USC football

The USC football program has joined the race for Independence High School defensive back Nick Reddish from Charlotte. The Class of 2026 prospect announced a verbal offer from the Trojans this month.

Reddish is the younger brother of three-star signee Quentin Reddish of Virginia Tech from the 2024 class last season.

Nick Reddish is a 5-foot-11 and 185-pound four-star defensive back who is projected to play safety at the next level.

As a sophomore in high school, Reddish accumulated 95 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

The North Carolina native has been offered by North Carolina State, North Carolina, ECU, Duke, Louisville, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Missouri, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, with many more offers to come. Doug Belk would love to be able to teach Reddish as part of a future USC secondary. The Trojans’ secondary was one of their worst position groups in 2023, but Belk intends to significantly change that reality in 2024. If he can then accumulate both talent and depth in the future, USC could create a true lockdown secondary.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19083396/656ba0cc578de109f07aef4b

