Four-star 2026 QB details his ‘awesome’ visit to Gainesville

Florida Gators football welcomed a highly sought-after quarterback to campus over the weekend and it’s needless to say that the prospect was satisfied with his return to UF’s campus.

Four-star quarterback recruit Will Griffin returned to Gainesville over the weekend after the Florida coaching staff paid several visits to Jesuit High School in Tampa. Griffin detailed his trip with Swamp247 and summarized the trip as “awesome.”

Also in tow with Griffin was five-star prospect DJ Lagway.

“It was awesome,” Griffin said. “I shadowed with DJ (Lagway). I think it was a great opportunity. I think people should do it no matter what college it is. Just happened to be Florida for me. I was with him all day.”

Griffin said he and Lagway watched team workouts before treating themselves to Metro Diner. The pair of quarterbacks then met with one of the football program’s tutors, who toured with Griffin during one of his previous visits.

Then it was time for a film session with Florida quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara, Griffin also had the pleasure to cross paths with head coach Billy Napier.

“We went back and I talked with Coach (Ryan) O’Hara in a film study for about an hour. He showed me how they run their entire offense and he pulled up my video and showed me some of things I do is similar to what they do and I’d be a great fit.”

“I met with Coach Napier for an hour as well,” Griffin said. “I feel every time I talk to Coach Napier it becomes more easy. You feel more comfortable and the conversations expand a lot. It’s always great to talk to him.”

Building the relationship between head coach and potential future starting quarterback is crucial, especially with numerous top-programs pursuing the same recruit.

Griffin is being recruited by the likes of Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida State and Georgia. It’s no surprise considering how well-rated the prospect is.

The high school sophomore is ranked No. 59 overall, according to 247Sports, and is the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire