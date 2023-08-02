Four-star 2025 WR Phillip Bell sets game day visit with CU Buffs

College coaches could begin reaching out to 2025 prospects on Tuesday and it didn’t take long for four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell to receive a call from Colorado’s own Brett Bartolone.

Per Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Bell said that he “enjoyed” his talk with the Buffaloes’ WRs coach, although Bartalone was far from the only college assistant who gave Bell a ring. The Mission Viejo rising junior revealed to Biggins that coaches from Ohio State, USC, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin, Miami, UCLA, Penn State and Tennessee also contacted him.

However, Colorado was one of only three schools that Bell plans on visiting for a game this fall.

“I’m going to Tennessee when they host Georgia (Nov. 18),” Bell told 247Sports. “I’m going to Colorado when they host USC (Sept. 30) and I’ll be at the USC home opener when they host San Jose State (Aug. 26).”

According to his Twitter, Bell was re-offered by the Buffs on Jan. 3 and took a visit to Boulder later that month.

The 247 Composite ranks Bell as the No. 7 WR in his class.

Keep rewatching some of the film and 2025 ATH ⁦@phillipbelliii⁩ really killed the ⁦@Sup7r7on7⁩ event last weekend. 4️⃣🌟 | https://t.co/aTw5xidjih pic.twitter.com/U1ZruQs6Xm — Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) April 26, 2023

