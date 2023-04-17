Four-star 2025 wide receiver Josiah Abdullah offered by Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have offered a scholarship to Josiah Abdullah, a wide receiver in the class of 2025, Abdullah announced via Twitter on Saturday.

The Atlanta, Georgia native attends Woodward Academy and holds offers from many top programs such as Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine is not high on Abdullah’s chances of committing to Auburn at this time. That could easily change as Hugh Freeze and company start to ramp up their recruiting efforts towards the receiver.

The prediction machine currently gives Tennessee a 53.2% chance and Alabama a 16.5% chance of landing Abdullah.

Abdullah is the No. 126 player as well as the No. 22 wide receiver in the class of 2025 according to On3. According to Rivals, he is a four-star wide receiver and the No. 9 prospect from the state of Georgia for the 2025 cycle. He has yet to receive a ranking from 247Sports.

More Recruiting!

Linebacker Zavier Hamilton puts Auburn in top four Four-star LB Joseph Phillips includes Auburn in top five Tight end Martavious Collins commits to Auburn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire