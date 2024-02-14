Four-star 2025 wide receiver to visit Ohio State

It’s no secret that Ohio State football’s recruiting and development of wide receivers is as good as it gets in college football.

Between Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes have produced three first round wide receivers in the last two drafts. With Marvin Harrison Jr. likely coming off the board in the top five in April’s draft that is a streak that will continue.

This wide receiver development has made Ohio State an enticing spot for top recruits at the position evidenced by the Buckeyes landing Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham in the 2024 class.

For the 2025 class, Ohio State picked up a commitment in October from Jayvan Boggs, a 4-star wide receiver out of Florida and have offers out to 15 other wide receivers.

The Buckeyes appear to making some progress in the recruitment of one of their targets as 4-star wide receiver, Kaliq Lockett, locked in a spring visit for March 23 with Ohio State on Tuesday.

Lockett is rated as four-star recruit on all four major recruiting resources and is the 7th ranked wide receiver in the class according to the On3 industry rankings.

