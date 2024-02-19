Four-star 2025 tight end set to visit Ohio State

There’s no doubt that Ohio State has been amongst the best in college football at recruiting and developing talent at skill positions. This is most notably at wide receiver and running back. However, the Buckeyes have also recruited well at tight end in recent years.

The Buckeyes landed Jelani Thurman, a four-star recruit ranked amongst the best tight ends in the 2023 class. In the latest class in 2024, Ohio State signed four-star Max LeBlanc and three-star Damarion Witten.

Ohio State has offered nine tight ends thus far in the 2025 class. This includes Nate Roberts who is rated as a four-star on all four major recruiting resources and the fifth ranked tight end on On3 Industry rankings.

Roberts’ recruitment appears to be trending in the right direction for the Buckeyes as he has set a visit for the Buckeyes’ spring game on April 13.

4-star TE Nate Roberts has locked in a visit to Ohio State for its spring game on April 13, he tells @ChadSimmons_ 🌰 The Buckeyes are trending heavily in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine📈 Read: https://t.co/GLwTEJtAMs pic.twitter.com/6XHfk3bf7i — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 19, 2024

Roberts, who is also considering Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Baylor amongst others is currently favored to land with the Buckeyes on 247Sports and On3.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire