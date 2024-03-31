Four-star 2025 running back sets June official visit with Florida

Florida uses more than one running back in its offense every year, so pursuing a second rusher in the 2025 class makes a lot of sense, especially when it’s a player as talented as Lee County High’s (Leesburg, Georgia) Ousman Kromah.

The Gators plan on hosting Kromah at least two more times, including an official visit according to Swamp247. The hope is to get him on campus next week for an unofficial and the official is already penciled in for the weekend of June 14.

Miami (May 31), Florida State (June 7) and Georgia (June 21) are the other official visits on his summer travel schedule right now. He’s running out of slots for the summer, but in-season trips could be added if he’s still undecided.

Recruiting Summary

Kromah is a consensus four-star recruit ranked the highest by On3 at No. 67 overall. His good marks across the board have him even higher on the On3 industry ranking at No. 65 nationally and No. 4 among running backs in class. The 247Sports composite is even higher on him at Nos. 62 and 4, respectively.

Florida State is the favorite to land a commitment from Kromah, with 31.6% odds on the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Georgia (22.2%), Florida (14.4%) and Miami (12.0%) round out the top four.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire