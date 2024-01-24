Four-star 2025 running back Anthony “Turbo” Rogers is offered by USC

Former Alabama commit Anthony “Turbo” Rogers has been officially offered by the USC Trojans.

The four-star running back, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, had originally cut his recruitment to a top five with Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, and Oregon, but he is still taking offers and visits this upcoming season.

In his sophomore year of high school, Rogers rushed for 2,151 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 10 games. A native of Pike Road, Alabama, Rogers recently transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

USC has had strong number one running backs in each of the past two seasons. Travis Dye was the man two seasons ago, and then MarShawn Lloyd was the main ballcarrier in 2023. USC had more depth in 2023 than it did in 2022, but the players who sat on the bench behind Lloyd last season wanted to get more snaps. Darwin Barlow was one of those players, and he transferred to North Carolina in search of more playing time. The running back room is thinner as a result, and USC needs to beef up its future running back rooms in order to make sure no individual running back gets overextended in the rugged, physical Big Ten. USC needs depth in the future, and this is an attempt to establish precisely that.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire