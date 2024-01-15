Four-star 2025 QB prospect sets unofficial visit date with Florida

Billy Napier and Co. are busy grinding away on the prep recruiting front now that the contact period has returned. One of the recruits the Florida football program has had an eye on for a while will be making his way back to campus at the beginning of next month.

Four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay (Ohio) in the 2025 recruiting cycle will be in Gainesville on Feb. 3, his father Mike Montgomery told Swamp247. The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound passer had made previous stops in the Swamp, including the win over the Tennessee Volunteers back in mid-September.

“I feel like they are making me a priority for their 2025 class. They reiterated that again to me today,” he said after the game.

The coveted high school junior has already set OVs with the South Carolina Gamecocks (Jan. 20) and Georgia Bulldogs (Jan. 22), while also pondering a stop with the Auburn Tigers. The Buckeye State product has a plethora of other offers from top schools as well.

Montgomery is ranked No. 204 overall and No. 14 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 241 and 18, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Ohio State Buckeyes on top with a 21.7% chance of signing him, followed by the Michigan Wolverines (19.0%), Penn State Nittany Lions (9.1%) and Kentucky Wildcats (6.1%) — which deviates greatly from his preferred schools.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire