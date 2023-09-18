Four-star 2025 QB Deuce Knight commits to Notre Dame football

Four-star quarterback Deuce Knight has committed to Notre Dame football, according to a post on his account on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter Monday.

Knight is the No. 5-ranked quarterback in the nation for the 2025 class, according to 247Sports Composite and is the No. 3-ranked prospect in Mississippi.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior returned to Mississippi after transferring from George County High School to Lipscomb Academy, in Nashville, Tennessee, July 30. He quickly became the No. 3 prospect in Tennessee when he arrived. But he lasted only three games with the Mustangs before leaving the program.

Knight threw for 627 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three TDs during his brief stint at Lipscomb Academy.

Knight had offers from schools like Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss, TCU, Vanderbilt among others.

