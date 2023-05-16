Four-star 2025 Oklahoma tight end is offered by Ohio State

For a while, the Ohio State tight ends were pretty much a glorified offensive lineman, but head coach Ryan Day is trying to change that narrative.

Day has recently seen Cade Stover make some impressive strides as a pass catcher and develop some depth behind him. Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr. are next in line and early enrolling freshman Jelani Thurman has already made a positive impression.

The trend needs to continue and that starts with recruiting. In the 2024 cycle, the Buckeyes have a commitment from Tennessee’s Max LeBlanc, a very solid player.

There is no current commit in the 2025 cycle but Oklahoma’s Nate Roberts is a target and was offered a scholarship on Tuesday morning.

Roberts is one of the top tight ends in the country, rated as the the No. 5 tight end and 126th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He also is a very good baseball player, showing that he’s not just a one-sport athlete. Roberts didn’t start playing the position until this past season, so although he is raw, the talent is there.

