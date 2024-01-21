Four-star 2025 LSU cornerback target decommits from Georgia

The Tigers are off to a nice start in the 2025 class already with an eight-man class that currently ranks second in the nation and features the top overall player and quarterback as well as the top running back and receiver.

Now, LSU may be in contention for a player it missed out on the first time around. Cornerback Tae Harris committed to in-state Georgia back in June, but the Cedartown (Ga.) four-star prospect backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Harris told On3 that the departure of defensive backs coach Fran Brown to become the head coach at Syracuse led to his decision to decommit, and he included LSU in the list of schools he’s considering.

“Some of the schools I am talking to a lot right now are Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCF and Georgia Tech,” Harris said, per On3’s Chad Simmons. “Those are just some, but there are others. A lot of schools are pushing for me now.”

https://twitter.com/taeharris27/status/1749103507112607852

Harris has visits set with Florida, Georgia Tech and Clemson, but LSU will hope it is also able to get him on campus. He ranks as the No. 221 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire