Four-star 2024 safety Jarvis Boatwright commits to USC on big Trojan weekend

The USC Trojans have every reason to feel excited and positive about their 2024 recruiting class. The raw numbers of recruits committed for 2024 are not high right now, but the month of June has started with a bang.

Late Saturday night, Lincoln Riley tweeted the “Fight On!” emoji, signaling that USC had secured a commitment from a prospect. That player turned out to be suburban Denver offensive lineman Hayden Treter.

If anyone thought that would be USC’s only new 2024 commitment over the weekend, that person was wrong.

Sunday afternoon, Lincoln Riley tweeted out the “bat signal” yet again, this time for four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright from Florida. (No relation to former USC basketball star Bennie Boatwright.)

USC just got help on both sides of the ball for its move into the Big Ten. Winning a recruiting battle for a Florida-based prospect gives USC a national recruiting victory outside the West. Treter was a Colorado-based prospect and a good pull from Deion Sanders’ home turf, but Boatwright is an even bigger get.

It’s only June 5, everyone. USC is lining up a lot of official visits, and there’s a distinct feeling this month could be special on the recruiting trail for Lincoln Riley and the whole football operations staff, with Clarke Stroud and Annie Hanson and their teams creating a great experience for the recruits who visit USC.

