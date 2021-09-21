Four-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin will visit Texas this weekend

Texas has only offered one quarterback in the 2024 class up to this point.

Four-star quarterback Julian Sayin received an offer from the Longhorns on June 27 after a strong camp performance in Austin. The Carlsbad, California native is rated the No. 2 quarterback in the country and the No. 14 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Florida, Georgia, USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Florida State, Penn State and Texas A&M have each extended offers to the elite signal-caller. Fortunately for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, they’ll have a chance to impress Sayin this weekend.

According to Mike Roach of Horns247, Sayin will make the trip to Texas with 2022 commit Maalik Murphy for the Week 4 matchup with Texas Tech.

NEW: Longhorns to host elite 2024 Carlsbad (Calif.) quarterback Julian Sayin this weekend. #HookEm https://t.co/KdIowpei5b pic.twitter.com/lZVhvsRGe4 — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 20, 2021

When Sayin spoke about his trip to Austin over the summer, he had nothing but positive things to say. The Longhorns were his childhood favorite growing up, and he values the tradition and quarterbacks that have come from the program.

Roach also mentions that Sayin has developed a strong relationship with Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee.

“I really connected well with both guys. Coach Sark is awesome and my dad and I had a great conversation after the workout when he offered me. Coach Milwee was great too and he ran the workout and that was a lot of fun. I loved the campus, the stadium and we had a chance to go out on 6th street the night before and that was a lot of fun too.”

Texas offered three quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and Malachi Nelson and Tad Hudson have already committed elsewhere. Arch Manning is the lone quarterback prospect left on their board.

It’s still early, but Sayin could end up being their prime quarterback target for the 2024 cycle.