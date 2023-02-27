Four-star 2024 LB Kolaj Cobbins hopes to visit Colorado over summer

Four-star Louisiana linebacker Kolaj Cobbins is down to six schools: Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss. It’s not clear when the 2024 recruit will commit, but the next few months will be critical for the Buffs and his other five suitors.

Cobbins has impressive size at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, and he’s currently ranked as the No. 8 OLB in his class, according to Rivals.

Unfortunately, CU head coach Deion Sanders is likely losing the assistant who has been recruiting Cobbins, defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill. It was reported on Monday that Hill is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Nick Harris of Rivals wrote the following on Cobbins:

Colorado has already made one big splash in the state of Louisiana in 2024, and Deion Sanders along with defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill are looking to keep it going with Cobbins. “It’s gonna be the next big place,” Cobbins told Rivals. “Deion Sanders, when I was on the phone with Coach Hill, he told me he was coming. They’re right there for me. They will probably get an official visit in the summer.” Along with Michigan and Colorado, Oregon will also get an official visit.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire