Four-star 2024 DL Kamarion Franklin includes Ole Miss in top five schools, Mississippi State left out

Ole Miss football and coach Lane Kiffin is still in the hunt for the No. 1 recruit in the state.

Kamarion Franklin released his top five schools on Friday and the Rebels were joined by Auburn, Tennessee, Miami and Florida State. The four-star recruit is the No. 7 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 39 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Franklin also received offers from Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas, among others.

Franklin broke Lake Cormorant's single-season sacks record with 19 last season. He also had 93 tackles, with nine for loss, 27 quarterback hits and 48 quarterback pressures in 11 games.

"Not only does he check off the boxes with size, strength and speed," Gators coach Nick Nester said in January. "It's the way he changes direction and the explosiveness he plays with. The way he's able to use his hands so well.

"Here's where Kamarion is unique. He's so good on the edge, but he can be just as good if you put him inside. Part of him being able to play inside and outside is what makes him so attractive to these college coaches."

The senior attended Tennessee for the program's annual Orange and White spring game on April 15 following visits with Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss early in March.

