Four-star 2024 defensive lineman announces commitment to FSU football over Maryland

Florida State football added its first recruit in the trenches for the 2024 recruiting cycle on Saturday and its first recruit in the class in over two months.

Four-star defensive lineman DD Holmes announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Saturday on Instagram Live.

Holmes, the No. 60 defensive lineman in the class, according to 247 Sports, committed following an official visit during the weekend of June 23-25. He was one of 14 visitors on campus for an official visit.

He is more highly rated on 247 composite rankings, coming in as a 4-star recruit and the 274th overall prospect in the class and the 32nd-ranked offensive lineman.

Holmes was paired with defensive end Jared Verse during his official visit.

He is the 12th member of the class for the Seminoles, which also includes five-star tight end Laden Thomas and four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, both of who were on OVs this past weekend with Holmes.

Thomas, who flipped from Georgia to FSU on April 17, was the last commitment for the Seminoles’ 2024 class before Holmes’ commitment.

Three-star athlete Ricky Knight III is expected to announce his commitment at 4 p.m. Saturday with FSU expected to be in the lead.

Holmes stands at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and attended Gonzaga High in Washington DC. He is rated as the second-best prospect in DC.

He chooses FSU over Maryland as the other finalist, but also held offers from Florida, South Carolina and Rutgers, among others.

FSU was the second scholarship for Holmes when he picked up an offer on Jan. 3, 2022, from the Seminoles.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 12 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

Four-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 8 quarterback, No. 108 overall

Running back

Four-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 46 overall

Wide receiver

Four-star Tawaski Abrams - Dunbar High - Fort Myers - No. 38 wide receiver, No. 251 overall

Four-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 60 wide receiver, No. 406 overall

Tight end

Five-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 1 tight end, No. 28 overall prospect

Athlete

Four-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 19 athlete, No. 242 overall

Four-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 27 athlete, No. 376 overall

Linebacker

Three-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 61 linebacker, No. 648 overall

Defensive Line

Four-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 32 defensive lineman, No. 274 overall

Three-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 84 defensive lineman, No. 810 overall

Safety

Three-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 41 safety, No. 436 overall

Kicker

Three-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 5 kicker, No. 1,610 overall

