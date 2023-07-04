Four-star 2024 cornerback Zabien Brown releases announcement date

The arrival of the 2023 college football season is less than two full months away, but on this Fourth of July, it’s still recruiting season. There is so much activity to begin with, but more than that, it’s high-level activity involving the top brand names in college football.

Consider the recruitment of Zabien Brown, a Mater Dei product USC eagerly wants to keep at home in Southern California. The Trojans are going up against two of the biggest hitters in the sport, the superpower from Alabama and the Big Ten colossus of Ohio State.

Donte Williams is the best recruiter on the USC staff, and if he can land the local cornerback to further fortify the Trojans’ future secondary in the Big Ten, USC would score a major recruiting win. Keep in mind that with USC now in the Big Ten, recruiting battles involving any Big Ten power are now more important. USC isn’t just trying to get players for itself; it is trying to deprive elite opponents — teams it will face on the gridiron in the Big Ten — of those same top players.

Oh, and Alabama and Nick Saban are part of this, too.

Zabien Brown will announce his decision on Sunday, July 9. Save the date.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back Zabien Brown will make his decision on Sunday, choosing between USC, Alabama and Ohio State. @jallday93 has the details on what’s going into his decision: (VIP)https://t.co/WX6DZqyliu — USC Trojans Football (@uscfootball) July 3, 2023

