Four-star 2024 cornerback Selman Bridges lists USC in top 9 schools

The USC Trojans have made the cut for one of the top cornerback prospects in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Selman Bridges, a four-star prospect and Texas native, has announced he’s down to just nine schools.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound cornerback is from Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas.

Bridges is the No. 104 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 11 cornerback and No. 19 player in the state of Texas, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

As a junior in 2022, Bridges finished the season with 46 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and one defensive touchdown. He earned second-team 4-5A All-District honors.

The 6-foot-3 prospect announced that Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, USC, TexasA&M, LSU, and Oregon made the cut for the four-star recruit.

What you’re seeing on the recruiting trail is a continued effort by USC, under Lincoln Riley, to go into the state of Texas and the South as well. The Trojans are relying on the Texas ties within their coaching staff to pay dividends in the Lone Star State and then flow into the Southeastern Conference footprint as well.

4-star CB Selman Bridges (@iamtherea1one) has narrowed his list of top schools down to nine⭐️ More from @Hayesfawcett3: https://t.co/Bck67KHNta pic.twitter.com/XiLpsc2CZR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 11, 2023

