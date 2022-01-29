Four-star 2023 offensive tackle includes Ohio State in his top 15

The wheels of the big recruiting machine continue for Ohio State football. And while nobody is privy to every conversation and offer out there, you can get a pretty good feel based on which prospects have the Buckeyes included in the teams they are looking at.

And on that note, four-star 2023 offensive tackle Chase Bisonitis just included Ohio State in his top fifteen. The 6-foot, 5-inches, 290-pounder out of Ramsey, New Jersey is ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle and 53rd overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The other teams Bisonitis is still looking at include LSU, West Virginia, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, Rutgers, Michigan, Notre Dame, Boston College, Penn State, and Texas. In other words, there’s still a long way to go before anyone gets excited here.

Taking my time with my recruitment. this is my Top 15! At this time I will be focused on these schools and these schools only 💯💯@RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @CoAcHKeLZZz3 pic.twitter.com/nvFAEO2Ta3 — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) January 27, 2022

There’s no known timetable for a decision and no clear indication which way Bisonitis might be leaning at this point. We’re sure we’ll hear more on this as time passes, but for now, we’ll just put this announcement in our back pocket and revisit when it makes sense.

