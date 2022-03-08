Four-star 2023 linebacker to visit Ohio State on Tuesday

Ohio State spring practice begins on Tuesday and there are plenty of storylines to follow. However, another one has emerged. That’s because four-star 2023 Buckeye recruiting target Tackett Curtis will be visiting when everything kicks off over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Out of Many, Louisiana, Tackett is ranked as the No. 6 linebacker and 62nd overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. And while Tackett may not have been on Ohio State’s radar and vice versa, he and his family have a previous relationship with new OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Knowles has brought that with him, and now all of a sudden, Curtis is a priority target and there is clearly mutual interest. There’s a very good chance that he could eventually end up being a Buckeye, though there’s nothing that seems to be looming around the corner.

“I like doing it all, making all kinds of different plays."@curtis_tackett has always been that way. Here's why that's exactly what Jim Knowles and the Ohio State defense needs in the 2023 recruiting class. From @ColinGay17 https://t.co/OR3rbBajqT — Scarlet and Gray Report (@OhioSt_Rivals) February 28, 2022

We’ll obviously keep an eye on how this all goes down and if there’s any smoke after his visit, but it would clearly be a good get to have Tackett in the fold.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.