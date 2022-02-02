Four-star 2022 edge rusher Omari Abor officially signs with Ohio State

It’s national signing day y’all, but it’s no longer the drama-filled, intense flurry it once was. That’s because the early signing period kind of stole the thunder of what used to be one of the biggest recruiting days on the calendar.

For Ohio State, it should be relatively drama-free. OSU was only expecting to get two official national letters of intent from two players that have already verbally committed and that has held true so far.

One of those players, 4-star 2022 edge rusher Omari Abor sent in his national letter of intent Wednesday morning to make it all official. There’s always a slight chance that a kid of his caliber gets flipped at the last moment, but not on this day. Out of Duncanville, Texas, Abor is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher and 62nd overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

And now, he’s a Buckeye, choosing Ohio State over Alabama and LSU.

We know defensive line coach Larry Johnson and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles can’t wait to get to work developing a kid that has all kinds of skill and tools to become one of the next fierce pass rushers for the Ohio State program.

