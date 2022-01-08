Four-star 2022 defensive lineman Hero Kanu commits to Ohio State

Ohio State football has landed another top-rated defensive line recruit for the 2022 class, and it comes from an announcement at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 293-pounds, Kanu is ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman and 105th overall prospect in the entire class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is originally from Germany, but played his high school football at Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Kanu had been leaning towards the Buckeyes, but you just never know until the decision comes down, and the good news was announced during the game Saturday. Now, OSU will have to keep him as part of the class until he signs his National Letter of Intent. The coaching staff believes he has a tremendous upside.

Kanu joins Kenyatta Jackson, Caden Curry, and Omari Abor as the next crop of recruits that will be working with Larry Johnson on the defensive line for the 2022 class.

Our 5⭐️ from 🇩🇪 Hero Kanu will be announcing his college choose live at the @AABonNBC make sure you all tune in to watch the German All American make history! pic.twitter.com/u6WuY3jPFU — PPIRECRUITS (@PPIRecruits) January 8, 2022

That makes it 21 commitments for the class not including transfers, and bolsters Ohio State’s No. 4 overall recruiting class according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

