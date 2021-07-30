Four-star 2022 defensive lineman includes Ohio State in top four schools

As things progress towards fall preseason camp for Ohio State football, we continue to keep one eye there and one on the recruiting efforts. We had a tight end decommit from the 2022 class lately, but Ryan Day and the coaching staff haven’t stopped the efforts to round out what is turning out to be one of the best classes the Buckeyes have ever put together.

One of those targets is 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. He just released his top four on his Twitter account and it included the Buckeyes along with Georgia, Oregon, and USC.

Miller is the No. 19 ranked defensive lineman and 119th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. USC and Georgia are thought to be the two battling it out for his services, but it’s clear there is as least a shot for OSU to get in on the mix if it can continue to be on the radar as one of his top schools. After all, last we checked, Larry Johnson is still coaching at Ohio State.



