Four-star 2021 wide receiver Isaiah Brevard commits to the Oregon Ducks

More talent is headed to Eugene.

2021 composite four-star wide receiver Isaiah Brevard committed to the University of Oregon on his Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Oregon beat out Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, and others for Brevard's commitment.

Rankings are all over the place for the 6'4", 200-pound prospect as he's the nation's No. 140 overall player and No. 25 WR per composite ranking. ESPN has him as the nation's No. 7 wide receiver, nation's No. 61 overall player, and a four-star prospect. Rivals also ranks him as a four-star as the nation's No. 16 WR and No. 116 overall player. 247Sports, however, ranks him as a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 80 wide receiver.

Despite that, the verbal commitment of Brevard moves Oregon ahead of USC and LSU to the nation's No. 5 recruiting class nationally and the best one in the Pac-12.

Heading into May, head coach Mario Cristobal said that he thought the 2021 recruiting class could be the best one yet and that they were "big-game fishing." It certainly appears that way, especially on the offensive side of the ball with Oregon getting arguably the best collection of offensive talent in the nation.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn predicts that Brevard will be a "power-5 starter" with the potential to be a late-round NFL draft pick.

Big frame with wide shoulders. Carries 200 pounds like 185. Has ability to play at 215. Uses length and size well against smaller defensive backs. Tracks ball well and has strong hands. High-points ball and is true red zone threat. Catches and secures football quickly. Has good feel for game. Instinctual player. Solid route runner. Willing blocker who works down field. Does little things and is unselfish. Decent speed. Must be more consistent with releases at line of scrimmage. Needs to explode out of breaks more consistently. Adding upper body strength important. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.

So far this recruiting cycle, Mario Cristobal's hire of former South Carolina assistant coach and 2014 247Sports Recruiter of the Year Bryan McClendon to coach wide receivers in Eugene seems to be paying off as the Ducks are on pace to have the best wide receiver class in program history.

Four-star Kyron Ware-Hudson (nation's No. 22 WR) committed back in December and five-star Troy Franklin (nation's No. 2 wide receiver) committed to Oregon last week.

Additionally, they're the favorites to land four-star Dont'e Thornton (nation's No. 6 wide receiver) who won't commit until the Adidas All-American Bowl in January.

Previously, the program appeared to be a lock for four-star Xavier Worthy but he pushed back his commitment, now set for July 10th, and is considered to be a Michigan lean.

You can watch Brevard's highlights here.

