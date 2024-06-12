Four St. Louis Battlehawks players quickly earn NFL interest

ST. LOUIS – Four players from the St. Louis Battlehawks have reportedly earned NFL interest just days after their season came to an end.

As of Wednesday, NFL teams have offered tryouts, workouts, or visits to wide receiver Hakeem Butler, running back Jacob Saylors, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., and kicker Andre Szmyt, according to several reports.

Mercury leak closes Town and Country post office, causing frustration

Butler, fresh off UFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, has earned tryouts with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, according to reports from ML Football. Butler led the UFL with 652 receiving yards in the regular season, adding five touchdowns.

Saylors has earned a visit with the New York Giants, according to reports from James Larsen. Saylors made great strides later in the season, finishing second in the UFL for rushing touchdowns (five) and rushing yards (460).

Harvey Jr. worked out with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to reports from Tom Pelissero. Harvey led the UFL in tackles (76) and all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended, and forced fumbles this season.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Szmyt will workout with the Washington Commanders this week, according to reports from Christian Paolantonio.

The UFL Championship is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. It will not include the Battlehawks, who were eliminated in the XFL Conference Championship last weekend. The matchup: The Birmingham Stallions vs. the San Antonio Brahmas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.