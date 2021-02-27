Four of seven new coaches had only one interview in the 2021 cycle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seven teams, nearly a full fourth of the league, changed coaches during or after the 2020 season. Those seven teams requested a total of 58 interviews.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press has obtained the internal NFL football operations list of 2021 head coach interview requests. The interviews requested by (but not necessarily conducted by) each team appear below.

Falcons: Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Joe Brady, Nathaniel Hackett, Raheem Morris, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith.

Lions: Darrell Bevell, Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Dan Campbell, Marvin Lewis, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith.

Texans: Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady, Jim Caldwell, David Culley, Matt Eberflus, Leslie Frazier, Tim Kelly, Marvin Lewis, Arthur Smith, Brandon Staley.

Jaguars: Eric Bieniemy, Urban Meyer, Raheem Morris, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith.

Chargers: Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, Matt Eberflus, Jason Garrett, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith, Brandon Staley.

Jets: Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, Matt Eberflus, Aaron Glenn, Patrick Graham, Marvin Lewis, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith, Brandon Staley.

Eagles: Dennis Allen, Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Joe Brady, Jerod Mayo, Josh McDaniels, Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh, Nick Sirianni, Arthur Smith, Brandon Staley, Duce Staley.

The list reveals that, of the seven coaches hired, four of them (Campbell, Culley, Meyer, and Sirianni) had only one interview during the entire cycle.

Bieniemy ultimately was requested by all seven teams; however, the Eagles reportedly did not actually interview him. All teams except the Texans requested an interview with Saleh — who was one of the candidates recommended to ownership by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Here’s the total interview requests by candidate: Eric Bieniemy (seven); Arthur Smith (seven); Robert Saleh (six); Joe Brady (five); Brandon Staley (four); Todd Bowles (three); Matt Eberflus (three); Marvin Lewis (three); Raheem Morris (two); Brian Daboll (two); Nathaniel Hackett (one); Darell Bevell (one); Jim Caldwell (one); Leslie Frazier (one); Tim Kelly (one); Jason Garrett (one); Aaron Glenn (one); Patrick Graham (one); Dennis Allen (one); Jerod Mayo (one); Josh McDaniels (one); Kellen Moore (one); Duce Staley (one); David Culley (one); Dan Campbell (one); Urban Meyer (one); Nick Sirianni (one).

That’s a total of 27 candidates for seven jobs. Of the 27, more than half of them, 17, had only one interview request. Ten had two or more.

The fact that more than half of the jobs went to candidates who had only one interview underscores the unique nature of each team’s decision-making process. When four of seven jobs go to candidates to whom none of the other six teams even wanted to talk, it shows that NFL owners are still going to do whatever they want to do.

For those four one-interview-only candidates, it will be very interesting to see whether the team that hired them made the mistake, or whether the other six who decided not to even ask to interview them did.

Four of seven new coaches had only one interview in the 2021 cycle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Colts’ 2021 free agency target: WR Marvin Jones

    Previewing Marvin Jones as a fit for the Colts.

  • Notebook: Day Two of Spring Ball 2021

    "Today, the defense stepped it up a little bit," offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave noted, "on Wednesday things were a little more vanilla, it started to escalate today between the offense and defense, that's how we get better." For defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, the energy surrounding the players as they ramped up was most apparent. The coaching is another piece that's ramping up for the Bears, as they've integrated two new coaches into the staff.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • Report: Texans release RB Duke Johnson

    The Houston Texans have released running back Duke Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • Former NFL WR set to scale Mt. Everest, his 7th summit

    Former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison is training to climb Mt. Everest, his Seventh Summit

  • AT&T Spins Off DirecTV to Set Stage for an NFL Sunday Ticket Shakeup

    AT&T has initialized the long-rumored sale of a 30% stake in DirecTV to the private equity firm TPG Capital, in a transaction that will see the telecommunications spin off the pay-TV asset. Under terms of the deal, TPG will pay AT&T $1.8 billion in cash for its stake in the subscription-video unit, which includes DirecTV, […]

  • Why Kyle Pitts makes so much sense for the Eagles

    It might not be a popular pick but Kyle Pitts makes a lot of sense for the Eagles at No. 6. By Reuben Frank

  • Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

    Even during a worldwide pandemic, the NFL is an incredibly lucrative investment. Financial Touchdown: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners With teams unable to fill up stadiums with fans this season...

  • Forget the 48-inch shaft: 'Risk-averse' Bryson DeChambeau teases new driver head

    Bryson DeChambeau teased a new driver head that could help him limit big misses on mis-hits with 200-mph-plus drives.

  • Struggling Philly restaurant owners optimistic about loosening restrictions

    As Philadelphia moves towards the spring, city officials and business owners are optimistic about the war against COVID-19.

  • A clue emerges on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s next possible move

    A clue emerges on Ryan Fitzpatrick's next possible move

  • Yield Sign Flashing: Spike In 10-Year Treasury Above 1.5% Spooks Market In Thursday Selloff

    The Fed has said it won’t raise rates. The market is saying “We may raise rates for you.” That’s arguably the story of today’s messy selloff. The 10-year Treasury yield flirted with and then finished above 1.5% for the first time in a year. That’s up 60 basis points from the start of 2021 and more than 20 points from a week ago. As the bond selloff accelerated, investors appeared to discount Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s soothing words about inflation from earlier this week and took things into their own hands. Treasury yields tend to climb when people worry about rising prices. The pace of this yield rally is almost unprecedented. What was really surprising Thursday was how strong selling was in the Nasdaq (COMP), which is full of growth and Tech stocks that are often seen being more vulnerable to higher rates. You had stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fall sharply. The chip makers got pounded, with some down more than 5%. You also had the “stay-at-home” stocks like the Zoom Video Communication Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) and DocuSign Inc's (NASDAQ: DOCU) of the world getting absolutely smoked. Those stocks had all been down yesterday before staging a late-day comeback. So much for that. Meanwhile, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) took a wild ride higher, then fell sharply but still finished up 18% for the day. Anyone thinking about buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) should understand what they’re getting into, because many ETFs have volatile companies like GME included. Ugly Close Could Reflect Yield’s Relentless Rally Earlier this week, dramatic stock market declines met buying interest down below and stocks bounced back. Not on Thursday. Instead, things got uglier into the close, suggesting less “buy the dip” enthusiasm. After a 425-point rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) on Wednesday, we saw it fall nearly 560 points today. The volatility has been dramatic all week, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reflects that, rising nearly 34% today to above 28. One day isn’t a trend, and there’s no way to predict now if buyers will show up tomorrow. A lot of that depends on what the 10-year yield does overnight. One thing that kept buyers pouring into stocks over the last 10 months was historically low yields. You really can’t say that’s the case anymore. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.55% today for the first time since Feb. 19, 2020. That’s a date that sticks out because it also marked the last all-time high for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) before the pandemic sent it crashing down by about 35% over the following month. Yields declined then along with stocks, reaching an all-time low of under 0.4% last March for the 10-year. Between then and the start of 2021, the 10-year yield traded in a range of between roughly 0.6% and 0.9%, with few exceptions. Since then, it’s climbed 65 basis points in less than two months. The Auctioneer’s Gavel Was Quite The Hammer Though the 10-year yield has been on the rise pretty much since the year began, it’s really accelerated this week. The catalyst today—and arguably what helped extend stock market losses—was an auction of 7-year Treasury notes that participants have described as “tepid,” “awful,” and even “brutal” in the words of a Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) analyst. The equity market seems to have priced in a good deal of dovishness from fiscal and monetary authorities. While that’s all well and good, it’s predicated on having sufficient demand for the resulting debt. If there’s not sufficient demand for that debt, absent additional participation from the Fed, interest rates will need to rise to meet demand. So if markets have come to expect a continued rise in yields, tepid demand at auction can help make it happen sooner rather than later. And that can impact not only the previously high-flying tech shares, but if it continues, could also start to be felt in other interest rate-sensitive sectors such as housing. This is a trend worth watching. Yields, The Cost Of Money, And The Earnings Connection That’s a lot to absorb, but it’s important for investors to understand because the 10-year yield often holds the key to stock market trends. When the yield is extremely low, the cost of money is cheap, and that tends to help big growth stocks with high valuations. Think of how the Tech sector rallied last year. Back then, there was lots of talk about how low yields (and the Fed’s dovish interest rate policy) meant valuations could be higher than normal because the cost of borrowing was cheap and would help strengthen future earnings. That’s a harder argument to make now with yields back at a more normal level, though still low from a historic standpoint. The other thing that has people nervous is how quickly yields bounced. Typically you don’t see this kind of rapid action in the fixed income market unless there’s fear around, the way it was last year when yields crashed during the first pandemic wave. It’s harder for companies to make long-term plans when yields fluctuate so much this quickly, and it could ultimately mean companies putting off plans for investment, whether it’s for new products or acquisitions. They may decide to sit back a bit and see where yields go before making big decisions, and that’s not necessarily a positive thing for the stock market. Leaving the yield discussion behind for a moment, Thursday’s action took the major indices down below some key technical support levels, which probably drove more selling. The SPX fell below its 20-day moving average at around 3873. The 20-day has been a level the SPX bounced off of several times over the last few months, including earlier this week. Now it’s well below that and is close to its 50-day moving average, which is at 3805. The COMP however, closed below its 50-day moving average and is close to 13,000, a low it hit a couple of times in the recent past. This is a level worth watching as we head into the last trading day of the month. And if you need one more possible reason for the Thursday selloff, remember that during the runup in stocks, many were pointing to the acronym “TINA” (there is no alternative) to stocks with yields so low. But if yields continue to climb, at some point they become a compelling “A.” Market Dive Comes A Day Before House Stimulus Vote Could the market be trying to tell Congress and the administration something? There’s never a single reason why stocks or bonds move in any direction, and there’s a lot going on besides President Biden’s plan to push through another round of fiscal stimulus. That being said, the 10-year yield climbed to above 1.55% today from 1.1% on inauguration day just over a month ago, and tomorrow is when the House is expected to vote on the $1.9 trillion package. While improved Covid numbers, vaccination progress, and some firm economic data points helped push yields higher, another factor could be investor concern about the stimulus potentially overheating the economy and raising inflation. This isn’t a political column, but keep an eye out next week for any possible indications of concerns coming up during debate in the Senate. It still seems very likely stimulus will pass, but could its cost get driven down a bit if the bond market keeps ringing bells the way it’s been? That may be something to watch. CHART OF THE DAY: YIELD RALLY INTERRUPTS TECH PARTY. Over the last month, the Info Tech sector (IXT—purple line) rallied and then got clipped by the relentless rise in the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—candlestick). The yield rose on Thursday to one-year highs above 1.5%, raising worries about possible pressure on future earnings for high-flying and highly-valued growth sectors. Data sources: Cboe Global Markets, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNvidia Becomes Latest Company To Beat Earnings Estimates But Get PunishedStrong Earnings From Home Depot And Lowe's, With Nvidia Waiting In The Wings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bud Dupree responds to tweet saying Titans fans want to sign him

    Dupree totaled 8 sacks in just 11 games in 2020.

  • Here's Why You Should Bank an Extra $15,000 Before Even Thinking About Buying A House

    Spoiler: That list price is only the beginning.

  • Phillies fans back at Citizens Bank Park? Philadelphia announces changes to coronavirus restrictions

    An important update for fans looking to attend Phillies, Sixers or Flyers games this season.

  • Japan to begin allowing foreign athletes' entry next month: Nikkei

    Nikkei reported that the emergency declaration is set to be lifted March 7 with the travel ban on foreign athletes removed shortly after. The report added that Olympic athletes will not be required to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival to help them prepare for the Games set to begin on July 23, but they must restrict themselves to their accommodation and sports venues. Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Tokyo Games as it closes its borders to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Fans Think Meghan Markle Hinted At The Sex Of Royal Baby #2 In A Recent Interview

    Brb, counting down the days until she's due...

  • Tweets by Willie Snead, Dez Bryant, and Marquise Brown point to growing unhappiness in Ravens’ offense

    The Baltimore Ravens seemingly have a growing problem with their current and former WRs after three players bashed lack of opportunities

  • WATCH: Damian Lillard has a six-year old fan who knows what time it is!

    This was too cute not to share.

  • NBA trade rumors: Kyle Lowry's agent clarifies Sixers-Raptors trade rumblings

    The contending Sixers are going to be players at the trade deadline, and one intriguing option was making headlines on Thursday. By Adam Hermann