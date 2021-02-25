Four separate leagues? Divisional styles develop around NHL

  • Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) look for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/5

    Oilers Canucks Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) look for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6) and New York Rangers' Brendan Lemieux (48) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/5

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6) and New York Rangers' Brendan Lemieux (48) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) knocks the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    3/5

    Hurricanes Lightning Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) knocks the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, third from left, battles for control of a loose puck with, from left, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and center Cody Glass in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/5

    Golden Knights Avalanche Hockey

    Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, third from left, battles for control of a loose puck with, from left, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and center Cody Glass in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) watches as the puck gets pass Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) on a shot by Maple Leafs center Joe Thornton, not shown, as Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/5

    Senators Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) watches as the puck gets pass Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) on a shot by Maple Leafs center Joe Thornton, not shown, as Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) look for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6) and New York Rangers' Brendan Lemieux (48) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) knocks the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, third from left, battles for control of a loose puck with, from left, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and center Cody Glass in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) watches as the puck gets pass Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) on a shot by Maple Leafs center Joe Thornton, not shown, as Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN WHYNO
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Barry Trotz tuned his television to the game between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers to do a little scouting, flipping around to others outside the East Division just to check some scores and move on.

“I really haven’t focused in on the other divisions, really,” the New York Islanders coach said. “I probably focus 80- or 90% just our division and the teams within it.”

Trotz is able to do that because it's all divisional play this season, an effort by the NHL to reduce travel in the pandemic and make virus-forced schedule changes easier to pull off.

One side effect: Distinctively different styles developing around the league. The North Division is star-studded and high-scoring; the East is tight and full of rivals that know each other well; the West is the most tightly bunched in the standings at the moment, big and heavy with teams pushing each other around. The Central is a mishmash of opponents who haven't seen each other much and tend to wind up in games that look like track meets.

“It almost feels like it’s four separate leagues,” said Mike Johnson, a former player and NHL Network analyst. “It’s four separate, unique, independent kind of leagues right now that will convene at the end to see who wins.”

With 56 games and the first two rounds of playoffs all within the same division, each one is starting to show its own personality.

RED LIGHT NORTH

A quarter of the way through the season, the NHL is averaging 5.9 goals per game. In the North Division, that number climbs to 6.4; for context, the last time league-wide scoring was that high was 1993-94.

Six of the league's top eight scorers play in the North. There's Edmonton's Connor McDavid and reigning MVP Leon Draisaitl, Toronto's Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele and Vancouver's Brock Boeser. And that's just the start of the star power among the seven teams, all of them based in Canada.

“There’s some really good players in this division,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "That’s driving the offense a little bit.”

Maybe driving coaches a little crazy, too. Winnipeg's Paul Maurice never feels in control of a game behind the bench in the North Division, though that doesn't mean he doesn't enjoy it and try to capitalize on the offensive talent of some Jets players.

“I like the offensive part of the game,” Maurice said. “I like watching it. Where the coaches try to fit himself in in the Canadian Division is in the transition. All of these guys have let their team make plays. If a guy turns the puck over and I see what he’s trying to do, if there was a method to it, if there was a rightness to it — pucks are going to get turned over, you can live with that.”

Oh, pucks are getting turned over, all right: The seven teams in the North are all in the top eight in giveaways, so it's no surprise the division has five of the top six scoring teams in the league.

NAIL-BITING EAST

Games in the East have been tied or within a goal over 80% of the time, with more than a third going to overtime. Geographically, the teams are closer than any other division, and the play is super tight because they know each other so well.

“There’s a lot of parity in the East, and so as a result there’s going to be a lot of close games,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “Maybe it’s a combination of the parity in the league plus the familiarity by playing teams a number of times, and so teams get familiar with each other and their tendencies and their tactics.”

Boston and Philadelphia like to lock down opponents, Washington can do it, and Trotz's Islanders thrive in grind-it-out games. The top five teams in the standings were separated by three points through Wednesday.

“You win a game and you move up about three spots, you lose a game you move down three spots — it’s an emotional high and emotional low every game,” Trotz said. “You’re a goal post away from winning a game or a goal post away from losing a game.”

ROUGH AND TUMBLE WEST

The Western Conference over the past couple of decades developed a bigger, heavier style of game. The Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues used that to their advantage on Stanley Cup runs.

It's just the West Division now, but the style hasn't changed. Players in the West weigh in at an average of over 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and they're not afraid to throw their weight around, to the tune of almost 3,000 hits through 71 games.

“If you look around our league and our division, obviously Vegas has got some heaviness on their fourth line and Colorado is more of a skill team, Anaheim’s got some heaviness on their fourth line,” San Jose coach Bob Boughner said. “Every team’s different, but I think that generally it’s a heavier style of play out in the West.”

The Avalanche are a bit of an exception to that, but even they've bulked up in recent seasons.

“Why Vegas and Colorado are so good is they can kind of do both — they can play that physical, grinding style, but then they also can turn it up several notches and play really fast and really skilled," Johnson said.

CONFUSING CENTRAL

What happens when you throw the two teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, a couple from the Metropolitan Division and a few from the Western Conference together? It's complicated, plus no division has been upended more by game postponements than the Central.

“It still feels kind of a newness to a lot of the teams,” Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “Where when you’re in the other division, you just knew the teams because you played them so much.”

Brind'Amour said “it's a tough night every night" but in a more wide-open way than the East. First-place Florida put up 29 shots in a single period against Cup runner-up Dallas this week but thanks to good goaltending only got two goals out of it.

“Fast games, high-event games, lots of back and forth,” Johnson said. “It just feels like it’s a track meet in the Central.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Saying 'open schools' is easy. Knowing how is much harder

    Having kids and teachers back in the classroom requires money and procedures that the proponents of reopening all schools fail to mention.

  • Canadiens fire Claude Julien, place interim tag on Dominique Ducharme

    The Montreal Canadiens have made a change at coach after consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup championship odds: Bruins rise among favorites after hot start

    The Boston Bruins again look like a top Stanley Cup contender, and oddsmakers are noticing.

  • Yahoo DFS Hockey: Thursday Picks

    Chris Morgan checks out Thursday's slate and thinks Kyle Connor and the Jets can take advantage of a Canadiens squad in turmoil.

  • NBA DFS Plays: Thursday 2/25

    Spencer Limbach runs through the best NBA DFS Plays, Bargains, and Strategy for the six-game slate on Thursday, February 25. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he dropped 42 pounds in offseason

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants to remain a third baseman.

  • Report: ESPN tabs Mike Greenberg as new host of NFL draft

    Greenberg is a noted Jets fan, so he might not have to wait too long on ESPN's broadcast to talk about his favorite team.

  • Could Buffalo sign Richard Sherman? He sure does like the Bills

    Free agent CB Richard Sherman on the Buffalo Bills.

  • Report: Giants, Leonard Williams ‘aren’t close’ on new deal

    The New York Giants and Leonard Williams "aren't close" on a new contract and it doesn't sound like a hometown discount will be offered.

  • Urban Meyer embodies the hubris of the US sports industry

    Powerful figures like the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach believe they are above reproach – because for much of their careers they have been Urban Meyer has won three national college titles. Photograph: Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports Just when you think the NFL cannot sink any deeper into its own particular brand of win-at-all-costs shamelessness. Just when you think the sport as a collective has broken through the cycle of player arrests, out-of-control assistant coaches and the system of enabling that extends from the high school ranks all the way to the commissioner’s office, along comes Urban Meyer. College football’s enabler-in-chief has moved to the professional ranks. The three-time national championship-winning college coach has been handed the keys to the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Already, he has brought with him controversy. Earlier this month, Meyer dipped back into the college game to hire former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle to serve as his conditioning czar in Jacksonville. Doyle, who was on the staff at Iowa from 1999-2019, left the school in June after several former Iowa players accused him of racism, abuse, and bullying. Meyer defended the hire. “I vet everyone on our staff,” Meyer said. “We did a very good job vetting that one.” Within 48 hours, Doyle had resigned under public pressure. The Jaguars moved on to their second choice. Meyer continued to plot and plan the team’s offseason. But the Doyle hire-then-fire should not be forgotten. It is a reminder that, even at the professional level, Meyer will not change. A Jaguar, a leopard, whatever, will never change its spots. In just the last month, figures of power across sport have been fired or forced to step aside for abusing their power or enabling others to do so. The Seattle Mariners’ CEO, Kevin Mather, quit this week after audio surfaced of him questioning the language skills, ability and value of his own players. New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired after he confirmed an ESPN story that he sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016. Dig through all of the professional leagues and you will see the same theme: Hubris. The big, bad, powerful figures who believe they’re above accountability and reproach – because for much of their careers they have been. You can point to Mickey Callaway, the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach who is accused of making inappropriate advances toward at least five women in the sports media industry – and is still employed by the team. Or you can trawl through the toxic waste dump that is the Houston Texans organization. Or you can point back to Meyer. Hiring Doyle was an easy decision for Meyer. Others might have considered the ethics. Not Meyer. He has spent his career immune from consequences. Controversy has followed everywhere he has worked, and yet he has always graduated to bigger and better things. Meyer has always been a walking testament to that philosophy that to win big in college football, a school must sell its soul. Every college program he has touched has won at the highest level, and in nearly all cases he left in disgrace. He walked away from Florida in 2010 after winning two national titles, citing health reasons. The cost: a program rocked by roster manipulation, a toxic culture and more than 30 reported player arrests across six seasons. In 2018, he walked away from Ohio State after winning a national championship, again citing health concerns. The cost: a program beset by off-the-field scandal, including the enabling of assistant coach Zach Smith, whose alleged domestic violence while working for Meyer at Florida and Ohio State led to Meyer being suspended for three games in his final season. Smith’s abuse brought to light a pattern of enabling behavior from Meyer that will forever tarnish his reputation. He won, but at what cost? After leaving Ohio State, Meyer said that he was “done coaching”. It was the same thing he said when he walked out on Florida. It drained too much from him, physically and mentally, he said. Back in his days and upstart coach at Bowling Green, he says he shed 15lbs every season. At the height of Florida’s excellence, he lost 35lbs. All of this is part of a carefully crafted narrative: Meyer as a meticulous leader and winner, someone who pushed his teams and himself to the brink, but who in doing so brought success. Do not weep for him, though. That has always been a big part of the message. He was just caught up in the world of big-time college sports. This is what you have to do to win. There is no nobility among the national contenders. They lie and they cheat and they bludgeon their way to the top. That’s the system. He was just playing the game. And really, honestly, it drained a lot out of him, because he has always been a good, family man on the inside. Besides. They were all just allegations anyway. The star player who attacked an assistant coach and was punished with up-downs. The player who slapped a woman at a bar and was punished with a three-game suspension. The unpunished coach caught using a racial slur. The use of walking boots on the sideline to fake injuries in order to circumvent drug tests. The deleting of texts prior to an investigation into the cover-up of a domestic abuse accusation. Allegations. All Meyer has denied. It has been the same cycle at every stop. He gets caught in the act, he denies and obfuscates, he gets through the scandal and then he walks away on his own terms. After the final days of his scandal-ridden Florida run, Meyer landed a cushy media job with ESPN, the same entertainment entity that had used its journalistic arm to expose much of the misbehavior that led to Meyer leaving Florida in the first place. The cycle continued once he left Ohio State. He survived the revelations about his abusive assistant coach – just. And then he walked away on his own terms, straight into a plum analyst job at Fox Sports. He was invited back to the university to teach a character and leadership course. His book, unironically titled Lessons in Leadership, continues to sell well on Amazon. Moving on up to the NFL might be Meyer’s greatest glow-up yet. After walking away from Ohio State in disgrace, he’s now handed the keys to an NFL franchise and the highest-rated quarterback prospect to enter the league in almost a decade: Trevor Lawrence. As other powerful sports figures are let go for their abuse of power, Meyer continues to climb. He will be different in the NFL, his defenders promise. No sports figure has been the subject of more He Has Changed profiles. And even that says more about Meyer than the industry that covers him: most people do not need four or five profiles about their evolution. They change, or they’re ushered out of the industry. That battle has been an endless struggle for Meyer. A fight between the man, the leader, the coach, the powerful figure he wants to be, and the one he is. A portrait by Wright Thompson for ESPN The Magazine paints a grim picture. Meyer is miserable when he works and happy when he does not. He hates that feeling, happiness. It gnaws at him. Happiness is for others, for losers. It’s why he’s always drawn back to coaching. And once he’s back in, he cannot help himself. The thing about Meyer, the special something that has separated him from the rest, is his willingness to sink to places that others refuse to. Even in the cesspit of collegiate athletics, people have limits. Meyer does not. It’s what the Jaguars are banking on in bringing him to the NFL. It’s why he felt entitled enough to hire a strength and conditioning coach with accusations of racism still clouding his character. Meyer is a harbinger for the eternal question that faces all of sports. Winning is great. Parades are fun. But is it worth this?

  • The myth of the Steelers and their salary cap problems

    Any problems the Steelers have with the salary cap aren't of their own creation.

  • NFL rumor roundup: Are Seahawks, Russell Wilson heading for a divorce?

    With the Russell Wilson trade rumors heating up, Matt Harmon takes a spin around the latest NFL rumor mill to look at the Seattle Seahawks passer and much more.

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic accuses team of doing exactly what ousted president said it would

    Kevin Mather admitted his team manipulates its players' service time. His exit seems to not be changing that.

  • Lleyton Hewitt, Original 9 elected to Hall of Fame

    Wednesday was quite the memorable birthday Lleyton Hewitt. The two-time major champion will be inducted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame this year as results were announced the same day Hewitt turned 40. Hewitt was the lone competitor among five nominees in the Player Category to be voted into the Class of 2021.

  • Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs, 02/23/2021

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Curtis Blaydes has ‘no shame’ after KO loss to Derrick Lewis: ‘I just got caught’

    "Sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail."

  • LeBron James: Give preservation 'narrative' a rest

    LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is," James said.

  • Cowboys can't avoid heavy bill due after fumbling Dak Prescott's extension

    The Cowboys don’t have much of a choice and it’s their own stubbornness that got them to this point.