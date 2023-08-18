Four secrets behind England’s run to the Women’s World Cup final

England will take on Spain in Sunday's World Cup final - Getty Images/Richard Callis

England have become one of the most formidable and feared international teams in the world thanks to their players and the brilliance of manager Sarina Wiegman.

But how did they prepare for this moment and how have they turned themselves into a relentless winning machine that had passed every challenge set at this World Cup?

Telegraph Sport has spoken to a variety of sources behind the scenes and can reveal four hidden reasons behind their success.

‌Mental preparations

‌It is not just putting things together as players, Wiegman has mentally prepared them as people to cope with the pressure and expectation at this World Cup.

One of her key messages, reinforced at every single team meeting, has been to enjoy the moment; to enjoy the challenge, not fear it or worry about the consequences of failure. It sounds simple enough, but very few professional athletes achieve it.

England have embraced the pressure. They do not wear it as a burden. It has become a cliche, but for this group, pressure really is a privilege. That takes a unique character and Wiegman has created 23 of them.

Part of that mental strength comes from the success they have already achieved. England are European champions and have lost once in their last 38 games, but there is no fear in the group.

We saw that most powerfully in the penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria. Time and again, English teams have lost at major tournaments on penalties, but preparations were key. The secret was clarity of thought; clarity of mind. The players were taught to empty their heads as they walked up to take their spot-kicks and do everything in their own time. The pause before every player shot was noticeable. Nothing was rushed. Everything was blocked out and every player looked calm. The psychological battle was won and that allowed the players to execute effectively.

Blocking out outside noise is another key theme of their mental approach. It is hard to get in a group of young women, who are, like most people of their age, hooked on social media and spend a huge amount of time on their phones. It is extremely tricky to ignore the outside world and the myriad of distractions that come with it.

But Wiegman has somehow managed it with this group. They are laser focused in everything they do.

Assistant manager Arjan Veurink

Like all the best and most successful managers, Wiegman’s relationship with her No 2 is absolutely crucial to the way she works. Veurink is not a demonstrative character. He is thoughtful, possibly even a little reserved, but gives off a warmth and quiet authority. The players love working with him and he takes the lead in the majority of training sessions, with Wiegman often preferring to take a more withdrawn, observational approach.

Arjan Veurink's connection with the England players has been a key part of their success - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

The level of trust she has in Veurink allows her to take a step back and think rather than always be hands-on in sessions, although she does still enjoy coaching the players.

It would be wrong to call her assistant the tactical mastermind as it would unfairly diminish her own sharp mind, but the 36-year-old does a lot of work on set-pieces and team shape. He was key in the shift to the 3-5-2 formation after Keira Walsh’s injury and agreed with Wiegman it was the best way to protect the defence and increase their goal threat with a two player strikeforce.

Vuerink does not court the spotlight or publicity, but he has been with Wiegman since she was Netherlands coach in 2017 for a reason.

‌Planning and preparation (and Wiegman’s stubborn side)

‌Fail to plan, prepare to fail. The Football Association listened to what Wiegman wanted in the build up to this tournament and was sensible enough to give her everything that she demanded Even though it brought it into conflict with increasingly powerful domestic clubs, in England and abroad. The European Club Association could not wait to brief about conflict and anger in the build-up to the tournament because Wiegman wanted the players in camp as early as possible. The clubs worried and complained about player welfare issues and made anonymous warnings about there being a lack of cooperation in the future. But the crucial thing here is the players wanted to start as early as possible too.

Wiegman had in her mind just how much time she needed on the training ground to get the team ready and the FA stuck to its guns in the dispute. The bottom line here is, England are the driving force behind the growth in popularity and participation numbers in women’s football. The clubs are benefiting from the national team’s success and know it.

In the end, they picked an argument they could not win because the players put country over club. Wiegman won and she got the players under her control on June 19, precisely as she wanted.

That gave the Lionesses a full month together to prepare and bond before their opening game against Haiti. It allowed them to work on different formations and situation planning. They were the best-drilled, as well as best-prepared, country at this World Cup and it showed. By the end of this tournament, the Lionesses will have been training together for two months. They have the cohesion of a club side. A rare luxury in international football.

Lucy Bronze spared the burden of captaincy

‌This was a masterstroke and evidence of Wiegman’s clever people management. Bronze is England’s most senior player, the veteran of the group and the alpha female too. She is hard and as tough as nails but has not always, by her own admission, been a people person.

The Barcelona star, who is the most decorated English footballer of her generation, male or female, can be quite intimidating, especially for the new generation of players coming through. She is relentlessly demanding. Think Roy Keane at Manchester United and you will have an idea of the aura she has within the game.

Bronze may well have expected the captain’s armband, but Wiegman gave it to the more affable and light-hearted Millie Bright instead. It could have been perceived as an insult, but as Bronze told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview before the tournament “I do not need the captain’s armband to be a leader.”

Wiegman discussed the decision with Bronze before it was made and, tellingly, speaks to her before making pretty much every important decision in camp. She is consulted and encouraged to be honest in her feedback. Wiegman, typically of someone from the Netherlands, likes to be direct and to the point. That naturally gives her much in common with Bronze.

Without the added distraction of the captaincy, Bronze has been able to concentrate on her own performances while taking on a less formal leadership role. She remains one of the loudest voices in the dressing room but without any outside fuss or attention.

It has given the leadership of the team the perfect balance and Bright, who has known Bronze for years, dovetails with her perfectly behind the scenes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.