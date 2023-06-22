These four SEC teams will have toughest time making 12-team College Football Playoff

This season marks the 10th and final year of the four-team College Football Playoff, a format the SEC has dominated.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU combined for six national championships during the past nine years. Clemson and Ohio State are the only other teams to win at least one national title in the CFP era.

But the three SEC teams to win CFP championships are also the only three SEC teams to qualify for the playoff. Although Tennessee, Florida and Auburn won at least one BCS national championship, they’ve been shut out of the CFP.

Insert the 12-team playoff, which will debut in 2024.

Not only should this afford a broader opening for teams like Tennessee, UF and AU, but also programs like Texas A&M, Ole Miss and others.

In fact, based on annual CFP rankings following conference championship weekend, nine of the SEC’s current 14 programs would have made a 12-team playoff at least once, if it had been in place during the past nine years.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams debate how the larger playoff will affect the postseason prospects for programs that never made the four-team format.

They agree that most SEC teams should at least occasionally contend for a spot in a 12-team format, which likely will include three or more SEC qualifiers in most seasons.

Since the CFP began in 2014, the only five SEC teams that would not have made a 12-team playoff at least once are: Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky would have come closest. It was 9-3 and ranked No. 14 at the time of the final CFP rankings in 2018. Missouri and South Carolina would have made a 12-team playoff in 2013, the final year of the BCS era. Arkansas’ most recent qualifier for a 12-team playoff would have come in 2011.

Of course, Oklahoma and Texas entering the SEC in 2024 alters the landscape. Divisions will sunset after this season.

Which SEC programs will have the hardest time qualifying for a 12-team playoff from a 16-team, undivided SEC? Adams and Toppmeyer each highlight four teams, with slight variation.

John Adams’ four SEC programs that will have the hardest time qualifying for a 12-team playoff:

Vanderbilt: The Commodores couldn’t make a 72-team playoff.

Missouri: The Tigers will look back on divisional play as their glory days in the SEC.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have benefited from being in the SEC East and a cushy nonconference schedule.

Mississippi State: If the Bulldogs could find another Dak Prescott and ramp up their NIL spending, they might have a shot.

Blake Toppmeyer’s four SEC programs that will have the hardest time qualifying for a 12-team playoff:

Vanderbilt: The Commodores last finished a season ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll in 1948. Eliminating divisions and adding Oklahoma and Texas will make things tougher on Vanderbilt.

Kentucky: UK football has been more entertaining during the Mark Stoops era, but the Wildcats’ usually accommodating schedule is about to stiffen.

Missouri: The Tigers packed a punch when the East was down and Gary Pinkel was their coach. If Pinkel came out of retirement and rekindled “D-Line Zou,” maybe I’d see a CFP berth in Missouri’s future. Otherwise, no.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks rattled off three straight 11-win seasons under Steve Spurrier, so never say never. Shane Beamer is building recruiting momentum, but, like other East schools on my list, USC’s path to the playoff will be made tougher by having to play programs like Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma once every two years.

– Billy Napier is on a recruiting tear at Florida. The Gators' 2024 class is ranked No. 3 nationally. But, UF needs a quarterback for 2023, and it keeps striking out. Blue-chip recruit Austin Simmons flipped from Florida to Ole Miss last week. He'll reclassify to join the Rebels' roster this season. Too bad for Florida, which could have used the help. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is the favorite to be UF's starter. Five-star quarterback recruit DJ Lagway headlines the Gators' 2024 class, but how patient will Florida be with Napier while waiting for Lagway's arrival?

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is the columnist for the Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Which four SEC football teams will have toughest time making 12-team CFP?