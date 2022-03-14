Four SEC teams ranked in top-five of latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

No. 5 Tennessee (15-1) will host Eastern Kentucky (11-6) Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols completed a three-game sweep against Rhode Island during a home weekend series.

The latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll was released Monday. Tennessee is down one spot in this week’s poll.

Tennessee is ranked No. 5. Ole Miss (No. 1), Texas (No. 2), Vanderbilt (No. 3) and Arkansas (No. 4) are also ranked in the top-five.

The complete poll can be viewed here.

Tennessee will begin Southeastern Conference play Friday-Sunday. The Vols will host South Carolina at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Chase Burns by the numbers ahead of SEC play

Chase Dollander by the numbers ahead of SEC play

Drew Beam by the numbers ahead of SEC play