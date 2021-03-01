Four score in double figures to lead Marshall over Chrisman

David Hughes, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
3 min read

Feb. 28—Marshall exploded for the first 19 points of the game and coasted to a 72-38 victory over visiting Chrisman in boys high school basketball Saturday night inside McNary Gym.

Daniel Tingley led four Lions in double figures with 20 points on 10-for-14 marksmanship from the field, while Luke Cook added 18 points — including five 3-pointers — and Ben Ross and Indiana State football recruit Lance Rees had 10 points apiece. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Rees also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

For Chrisman, Layne Smith tallied 14 points with the help of four treys and 6-4 Nic Eddy added 10 points and eight boards.

The host team's initial 19 points included three 3s and a driving basket through traffic by Cook and three buckets by Tingley. Chrisman finally racked up its first points on a turnaround jumper by Smith with 1:16 to go in the first period.

Leading 21-4 heading into the second quarter, the Lions rattled off the next eight points on fielders by Tingley, Jacob Maxwell, Lance Boatman and Tingley again to boost their margin to 25 points at 29-4 with 6:37 remaining in the first half.

There's not much point in describing any more play-by-play because the Cardinals never mounted a serious comeback. Marshall owned a 69-31 advantage entering the fourth frame, triggering Illinois' running-clock rule to be used for the final eight minutes.

Helping the Lions' cause was 22-for-32 shooting from the field (68.8 percent) in the first half and a total of zero turnovers in the second and third quarters. They committed only four in the entire contest.

"It started with our defense — first and foremost," Marshall coach Nathan Haines told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We've been talking about 'defense leads to good offense.' We sat down. We guarded. We were active with our hands. We were leaving our feet. We were getting steals. That led to some transition buckets, which also led into some good offensive flow.

"Hats off to our four senior starters [Tingley, Cook, Ross and Rees]. They were all in double digits. When they do that, we can be pretty good."

Even though Haines coaches basketball and not football, he was asked what kind of an athlete and person ISU will be getting in Rees, who is expected to play tight end in college.

"You're getting not only a tremendous athlete on the football field," Haines said. "He's going to serve that school really well. But you're getting an absolute tremendous kid. He's got a real sharp brain on him, a very smart kid, a very good kid, a very kind kid, a well-mannered kid. You're getting an awesome human being as an athlete."

Haines also addressed one of Marshall goals for the 2021-22 season. The Lions were forced to sit out the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic in Terre Haute because of the state of Illinois' strict guidelines regarding COVID-19. If the coronavirus situation is improved by December, will Marshall want to reclaim its usual spot in the 16-team field?

"As far as I know, we're always going to be in that [tournament] as long as they'll have us," Haines emphasized. "We love that. The Classic is an awesome tournament — the atmosphere, the crowds — and the competition is extremely good.

"And that does us a lot of good."

