Four from Rutgers wrestling are top 10 nationally

No. 14 Rutgers wrestling continues to build on a successful season, with four members ranking in the top 10 throughout their weight class. According to InterMat, Rutgers Dean Peterson (125), Dylan Shawver (133), John Poznanski (197), and Yaraslau Slavikouski (HWT) are all ranked top 10 in the nation.

Peterson, wrestling at 125 pounds, moved from No. 3 to No. 2 within his weight class, holding a 5-0 record on the season. Rutgers sophomore wrestler is a 2023 NCAA qualifier and placed seventh last season in the Big Ten Championship. Also, in 2022, Peterson finished fourth in the Midlands Championships.

As for Shawver, the sophomore wrestler jumped from No. 26 to No. 9 within the 133-pound weight class. Shawver holds an 11-3 record and finished runner-up in the 2023 Midlands Championships. He is a two-time Big Ten Championships starter and a 2022 NCAA qualifier.

Dylan Shawver keeps climbing the national rankings, now up to No. 9 according to @InterMat! We now have four guys within the top 10! No. 2 Peterson (125)

No. 7 Slavikouski (HWT)

No. 8 Poznanski (197)

No. 9 Shawver (133)#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/gcp1hqsLBD — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) January 3, 2024

Wrestling in the 197-pound weight class, Rutgers sophomore John Poznanski is ranked No. 8. Poznanski holds a 6-0 record this season and is a two-time NCAA qualifier (2021-22). Also, Poznanski received Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors this season after his 8-4 decision over No. 10 Luke Stout in a dual win over Princeton.

Ranking No. 7 in the heavyweight division, Rutgers senior Yaraslau Slavikouski has logged an 8-0 record this season. While competing for the Scarlet Knights this season, Slavikouski earned Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors after defeating No. 18 Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech) and No. 23 Cory Day (Binghamton). The former two-time NCAA qualifier at Havard made his Rutgers debut in dual wins over Cal Poly and Duke this season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire