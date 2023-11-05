Four runners from Berks County earn medals at PIAA Cross Country Championships

Nov. 4—HERSHEY — Exeter senior Gabrielle Keith ended her high school cross country career on a high note as she had the fastest time of any runner from Berks County and finished 10th in the girls Class 3A race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships.

Keith finished in 18:48 and said the time was a personal best at the Parkview Cross Country Course.

"It's the third fastest time I've ever ran," Keith said. "It feels really great. I tried to get out fast and stay with the top group and just hold my own on the hills."

Keith was one of four medal winners from Berks. Also in girls Class 3A, Gov. Mifflin senior and Berks champ Kaitlyn Highduch finished 15th in 19:04 and junior Lydia Drago finished 17th in 19:08. In boys Class 2A, Wyomissing junior David Giles finished 20th in 16:47, the best time of any any Berks boys runner in the three classes.

Keith, who finished 40th last year in 20:33, said she was surprised with her performance. In addition, Keith said she was proud of her team's performances throughout the season.

The Eagles won their third straight Berks title earlier in the season and finished 12th on Saturday.

"I ran a lot faster of a time than I thought, so I'm really happy with that," Keith said. "It was definitely one of my best races ever, so I'm really happy to go out with a top 25 finish and a medal.

"I think this has been a good year for Exeter and for all of us getting to run at states. I think everyone did well and I'm really, really happy to finish with my teammates."

The medal-winning performance by Giles capped a season filled with improvement. Last season, he finished in 39th in 17:40.

"Amazing," Giles said "I went from 39th last year to 20th. Honestly, I just started practicing running faster. I used to run like 7:30s in my workouts per mile. and now I'm at 6:50s per mile."

Giles, the Berks champion, credited coaches and teammates for their guidance throughout his season. Looking ahead to next year, Giles hopes to keep up the improvements and break the top five at states.

"Thank you to my teammates, and my coaches for supporting me through all of this," Giles said. "I'd like to be in the top-five at states next year."

Following up on her win at the District 3 Class 2A race, Wyomissing senior Addie Cohen finished 39th in 20:27. The time was a personal best at the course for Cohen and she finished with the top time of any runner from Berks in the girls Class 2A race.

For Cohen, the experience of running with the Wyomissing cross country team has been filled with support that has guided her to a fulfilling career.

"It's been a really great experience and I've loved my program; everyone is super supportive," Cohen said. "Coach (Tim) Hetrick is my neighbor, actually, and he's known me since I was like 7 years old. So it's been really special to have him bring me up in the program; he's like a second dad to me.

"I'm super proud of it (her career) and I've been surrounded by the most amazing people. We definitely have the most supportive team so it makes it so much better."

In the girls Class 1A race, Kutztown's Lily Asplundh finished with top time amongst Berks runners by finishing 71st in 22:00. Allen Ebersole, a senior from Tulpehocken and the lone runner from Berks in the boys 1A race, finished 89th in 18:24.

In the boys 3A race, Wilson senior Elijah Stoudt had the top time of the Berks runners in the field, finishing 63rd in 17:03.