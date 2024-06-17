Four-run seventh downs Honkers in loss to Waterloo

Jun. 16—WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers were unable to make it three wins in a row on Sunday.

The Waterloo Bucks broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run seventh and never looked back en route to a 6-2 win over the Honkers in Waterloo.

The Honkers fall to 4-16 on the year, while the Bucks improve to 10-8.

Rochester outhit Waterloo 9-7 but were unable to fully capitalize, leaving seven on base for the night.

Rochester Community and Technical College freshman Augusto Mungarrieta Lorenzo continued his hot streak at the plate. The Venezuelan native was one of two Honkers to finish with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a game-tying RBI single in the seventh. He's now hitting .397 with nine doubles in 18 games.

But after tying the game, the Honkers would watch the Bucks take the lead with four runs on five hits in their half of the seventh. Larry Edwards had the big hit with a two-run double to make it 6-2.

The Honkers are off Monday, before starting a two-game set with the Duluth Huskies on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

Link to box score