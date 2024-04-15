Four-run rally lifts Tri-City over Spokane Indians 4-2; season-opening win streak halted at eight games

Apr. 14—From staff reports

PASCO — All good things must come to an end.

Ben Gobbel and Jadiel Sanchez homered in a four-run seventh inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in the finale of a six-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium.

The loss halts the Indians record-setting eight-game winning streak to start the season. Spokane was one of just two affiliated minor league teams still undefeated at the start of play.

Dust Devils improved to 2-7.

Indians starter Victor Juarez turned in six sterling innings. The 20-year-old righty in his second season in Spokane allowed no runs, one hit and one walk with four strikeouts. He threw 76 pitches, 47 for strikes.

It was scoreless until the fifth. With one down, Indians center fielder Braiden Ward walked, stole second and third and scored on a single by Cole Carrigg. They made it 2-0 in the seventh when Juan Perez reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored on a single by Ward.

Reliever Brayan Castillo replaced Juarez in the bottom half and got roughed up. Gobbel led off the frame with his first homer of the season. Will McGillis walked, then Sanchez launched his first homer to make it 3-2.

Matt Coutney followed with a double and Joe Stewart singled with one down for a 4-2 lead.

The Indians (8-1) put two on with two down in the eighth and Jesus Ordonez reached on an error to load the bases for Jean Perez, who struck out swinging to end the budding rally.

Jose Cordova singled to lead off the ninth and Parker Kelly came in to pinch run, but Ward grounded into a double play. Carrigg walked but Dyan Jorge grounded to first to end it.

The Indians start a six-game homestand against Everett on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.