Four ruled out, two listed as questionable for Wisconsin’s contest at Rutgers

Wisconsin defeated No. 9 Iowa 27-7 on Saturday thanks to yet another dominant defensive effort and another stellar game from running back Braelon Allen.

The win moves the Badgers to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Big Ten play. If you’ve kept track over the last few weeks, Wisconsin continues to control its own destiny in the Big Ten West.

On the horizon: another Big Ten West Championship in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

First up, though, is a contest at Rutgers this weekend.

Wisconsin has released its injury report for that game, ruling four players out and listing another two as questionable.

Players listed as OUT: WR A.J. Abbott, TE Cam Large, TE Hayden Rucci, OLB Marty Strey

Players listed as questionable: OLB Spencer Lytle, OL Josh Seltzner

Preliminary status report for Wisconsin. Lytle, Seltzner questionable, four others out for Rutgers; TE Clay Cundiff and OLB Aaron Witt now out for year pic.twitter.com/oOfUYjbrg8 — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) November 1, 2021

