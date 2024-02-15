Four in a row? Rutgers men’s basketball looks to continue hot streak

Through the first few weeks of February, Rutgers men’s basketball has been unbeatable. On Thursday, they will put their three-game winning streak on the line when they face Northwestern. Following their best win of the season, Rutgers will look to prove that their recent success is no fluke.

As Rutgers has started to climb up the Big Ten, Standings Jeremiah Williams has been critical to their success. Since the Chicago native made his season debut on February 3, Rutgers is undefeated with Williams having scored 42 points during this stretch.

Rutgers is now 13-10 (5-7 Big Ten).

While Rutgers has looked like a different team lately, they have a challenging task ahead in Northwestern. The Wildcats have won two straight games and entered play on Wednesday with a 17-7 record.

Stay tuned for something special for the first 500 fans in attendance Thursday night 🍔🌭🥗#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/auwx5LXFTn — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 14, 2024

In this matchup, the Wildcats will need a big game from Boo Buie. The Albany, New York native is averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game. He has also gotten some help from Brooks Barhizer, who is averaging 14.5 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game.

As long as Rutgers keeps Northwestern’s talented duo in check, they have a good chance of winning this game. Another Big Ten win would be huge, as Iowa, Iowa State, and Penn State all have six conference wins this season. Rutgers trails them by one game with five.

