Four Roma players included in Italy’s EURO squad

Luciano Spalletti has included four Roma players in his definite squad list for EURO 2024.

Inserted in group B, the Italian national team will face Albania, Spain and Croatia in Germany.

Confirmed are the Giallorossi Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Crtante , Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephen El Shaarawy.

Compared to the previous list, Ivan Provedel, Samuele Ricci and Riccardo Orsolini were excluded.

The full list below:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham);

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Turin), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter) , Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma);

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).