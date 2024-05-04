Four RiverHawks named to All-MIAA Team

May 3—Four Northeastern State RiverHawks baseball players were honored by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association on Thursday, May 3.

Junior Tyson Fourkiller led the way for NSU as an All-MIAA First-Team selection. Fourkiller's .403 batting average paced the MIAA, while he led the RiverHawks with 73 hits and the second-highest stolen bases with 18.

A trio of RiverHawks were named to the All-MIAA Third Team. Gage Williams, Isaiah Keller and C.J. Briley were named as All-MIAA selections.

Williams earned his first nod on the All-MIAA team after a strong season at catcher. The junior was second on NSU's squad with a .363 batting average while adding 49 hits and 9 home runs.

After earning a spot on the All-MIAA Honorable Mention team last season, Keller was named to the third team this season. After hitting 13 home runs last season, Keller added 12 home runs this season. The outfielder added a .284 batting average.

Briley made his first appearance on the MIAA end-of-year awards as a third-team selection. Briley led NSU with a .480 earned run average with 66 strikeouts.

