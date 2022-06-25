Four recruits to keep an eye on that Clemson could land in the coming weeks

Clemson has been one of the hottest teams in 2023 recruiting the last few weeks, but the Tigers may not be done making noise yet.

In the month of June, the Tigers secured 11 pledges from recruits, nine of which are four-star prospects, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. In the past week alone, the Tigers landed two four-star defensive linemen in AJ Hoffler and Stephiylan Green.

With Hoffler and Green’s announcements, Clemson’s 2023 class has 14 verbal commitments and is the No. 3 class in the nation, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Even with the recent bombardment of success, the Tigers have a chance to climb the rankings even more.

Clemson is still in the mix for many recruits, but here are four highly-rated prospects that the Tigers have a great chance of landing in the coming weeks.

Peter Woods, Defensive lineman

247Sports Composite Position Ranking: No. 3

247Sports Composite Overall Ranking: No. 23

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Clemson and Jackson State

Commitment Date: July 8 at 7:45 p.m. EDT

Analysis: An Alabama native, Woods has been on Clemson’s radar for some time, and both seem to have great interest in each other. He unofficially visited in October and took an official visit on June 3 before his most recent school visit to Florida on June 9. The Tigers already have four four-star defensive linemen commits, so landing Woods would be the cherry on top for that position group.

Harris Sewell, Interior offensive lineman

247Sports Composite Position Ranking: No. 2

247Sports Composite Overall Ranking: No. 72

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M

Commitment Date: TBD

Analysis: Sewell announced his finalists in April and seems to be gaining more traction as a future Tiger. Two 247Sports Clemson insiders have crystal balled him to Clemson, and with only one offensive lineman commitment so far, landing Sewell would help fill a position of need in the Tigers’ class.

Keldric Faulk, Defensive lineman

247Sports Composite Position Ranking: No. 9

247Sports Composite Overall Ranking: No. 84

Finalists: Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State

Commitment Date: July 5

Analysis: Faulk officially visited Clemson on June 3 and has since announced his finalists on June 23. As with Woods, Faulk would add to an already loaded group of defensive linemen commits.

Zechariah Owens, Offensive tackle

247Sports Composite Position Ranking: No. 16

247Sports Composite Overall Ranking: No. 169

247Sports’ “Warm” Interests: Clemson, Penn State and South Carolina

Commitment Date: TBD

Analysis: Owens hasn’t announced any finalists, but nine different 247Sports recruiting insiders have him choosing Clemson. With four-star tackle Ian Reed already committed, landing Owens could solidify the Tigers’ tackle position for years to come.

