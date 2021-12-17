Four receivers sit out practice for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could find themselves short-handed at receiver against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Seattle’s top four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge — were all unable to practice with the team on Thursday. Lockett, along with running back Alex Collins, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday after testing positive. Meanwhile, Metcalf, Swain and Eskridge were all sidelined due to injuries.

Metcalf (foot/back), Eskridge (foot) and Swain (ankle) have all three yet to practice this week. Metcalf has typically been getting at least one day off a week as he’s managed his foot injury. The back issue is a new addition. Swain’s absence on Thursday was also attributed to a non-injury related personal matter.

The only receiver from their active roster that participated in practice on Thursday was Penny Hart, who has seven total catches in his career for 56 yards. Six of those catches and 53 yards have come this season for Seattle. The Seahawks have four receivers currently on their practice squad in Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson and Matt Cole. Thompson and Fuller have been practice squad elevations previously and have spent all season on the team’s practice squad. Johnson has spent most of the year on the squad with Cole a new addition this week.

Some combination of those four players may need to come up to the active roster if Lockett doesn’t clear protocol and/or Metcalf, Swain or Eskridge can’t play.

It’s not the same bind the Rams find themselves currently in with 25 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, but at least at receiver they may have to get by without their top options available.

Right guard Gabe Jackson (knee), tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder), safety Quandre Diggs (knee), defensive end Carlos Dunlap (quadriceps) and defensive tackle Bryan Mone (knee) also did not practice on Thursday.

