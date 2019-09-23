Four receive FCS national player of the week honors

(STATS) - Show-stopping.

Brown's E.J. Perry, Idaho's Charles Akanno, Maine's Earnest Edwards and Gardner-Webb's Devron Harper were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 4 games ending Sept. 21.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

E.J. Perry, Brown, QB, Jr., 6-2, 210, Andover, Massachusetts

Making his Brown debut, the Boston College transfer accounted for 410 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Bears won at Bryant 35-30. Perry set a Brown QB record with 227 rushing yards, and one of his two touchdowns went 94 yards for the second-longest run in program history. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 183 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. New Bears coach James Perry, E.J.'s uncle, also debuted against the Bryant program he guided the last two seasons.

Honorable Mention: Mark Allen, RB, Duquesne; Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth; Carlos Blackman, RB, Central Arkansas; Andrew Edgar, WR, Illinois State; Bailey Fisher, QB, Tennessee Tech; Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State; Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State; Bronson Rechsteiner, RB, Kennesaw State; Eric Schmid, QB, Sam Houston State; Daniel Smith, QB, Villanova; Xavier Smith, WR, Florida A&M; Nathan Stewart, WR, Sam Houston State

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Charles Akanno, Idaho, LB, R-Jr., 6-1, 247, Inglewood, California

Idaho knocked off fellow Big Sky member Eastern Washington 35-27 as Akanno recorded career highs with nine tackles (seven solos) and three pass breakups to go with a forced fumble, a half tackle for loss and three pass breakups. He did over half of the damage in the first half while the Vandals built a 28-0 halftime lead. During a goal-line stand late in the third quarter, Akanno stopped a runner for no gain from the Idaho 1 and had a fourth-down QB hurry that caused an errant pass and turnover on downs.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Easterling, S, Dayton; Willie Eubanks III, LB, The Citadel; Justice Galloway, LB, Campbell; Kevin Glajchen, DE, San Diego; Marquis Hendrix, LB, Bethune-Cookman; David Jones, CB, Cornell; Solomon Muhammad, LB, Alcorn State; Elerson G. Smith, DL, Northern Iowa; Bryce Sterk, DE, Montana State; Cody Wilkinson, P, Holy Cross; Jireh Wilson, LB, Wofford; Brennan Young, LB, Houston Baptist

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Earnest Edwards, Maine, WR/KR, Sr., 5-10, 175, Rochester, New York

Edwards scored on 100- and 95-yard kickoff returns in the third quarter and broke his own program record with 198 kickoff return yards in the CAA Football team's 35-21 win at Colgate. Edwards, who has six kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and finished with 256 all-purpose yards.

Honorable Mention: Grayson Atkins, PK/P, Furman; Jake Chisholm, WR/KR, Dayton; Malik Flowers, KR, Montana; Colin Gary, PK, Campbell; Dylan Ledbetter, DT, Eastern Washington; Montrell Washington, RS/WR, Samford

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Devron Harper, Gardner-Webb, WR/KR, Fr., 5-10, 175, Conyers, Georgia

Harper's 304 all-purpose yards in a 49-10 loss to Wofford were the fourth-highest total of the FCS season. The Big South rookie has two of the season's three games over 200 kickoff return yards, gaining 235 on eight returns against the Terriers, including an 88-yarder. He had three receptions for 64 yards, turning two into first downs, and returned one punt for five yards.

Honorable Mention: Max Brosmer, QB, New Hampshire; Tyrese Chambers, WR, Sacred Heart; Irshaad Davis, S, Alabama State; Alex Felkins, PK, Columbia; Metrius Fleming, WR/KR, Tennessee Tech; Davius Richard, QB, North Carolina Central; Davis Smith, S, Monmouth; Jay Stanton, RB, Samford; Damon Washington, DT, Lafayette