Four reasons Vanderbilt can upset Auburn

the Auburn Tigers are entering their Week 10 game against Vanderbilt with some momentum after picking up their first conference win of the season last week against Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC) is still looking for its first conference win of the season and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and has not won a game against a Power Five opponent this season.

However, the Tigers (4-4, 1-4) can’t afford to take the Commodores lightly if they want to pick up their second straight win and get back to over .500 on the season.

Here are four reasons why Clark Lea and the Commodores can upset Auburn on Saturday.

Vanderbilt is explsoive passing the football

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The strength of Vanderbilt’s offense is in their passing attack and their ability to create chunk plays through the air. They’ve had 39 passes of 20 or more yards, good enough for 7th nationally and third in the conference.

Auburn has struggled to stop these plays in conference play, surrendering 22 such plays, the second most in the conference. The receiver Auburn will have to focus on is Will Sheppard, who has caught 10 passes of 20 or more yards and is their top playmaker. The senior has caught 40 passes for 591 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Auburn has to prepare for two quarterbacks

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With starter AJ Swann unexpected to play Saturday, the Commodores are expected to use Ken Seals and Walter Taylor against Auburn, and the two have very different skill sets.

Seals is the better passer of the two and has played in seven games this season, completing 61.1% (69-113) of his passes for 858 yards and 8 touchdowns. He has started four games this season but was replaced last week by Taylor in the second quarter.

That was Taylor’s first significant playing time of his career and he showcased his rushing ability, carrying the ball 20 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Their differing skills will force Auburn’s defense to prepare for two different offenses and that could prove costly.

Auburn's road struggles are real

Photo by Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Auburn is 1-2 away from Jordan-Hare Stadium this season and they didn’t look particularly impressive in their win over Cal. The offense has struggled the most, averaging just 14.0 points per game and averaging 241 yards per game.

Yes, those losses came against Texas A&M and LSU, who both are significantly better than Vanderbilt with much tougher environments, but Auburn has yet to have a good offensive performance away from the Plains and that makes them vulnerable to an upset.

Is Auburn's offensive breakthrough for real?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn played its best half of football to open the game against Mississippi State last weekend, scoring 24 points and gaining 301 yards. Payton Thorne and the wide receivers looked to finally be on the same page as he completed 15 of his 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the offense was unable to keep it up after halftime, managing just three more points and 115 total yards. Yes, Hugh Freeze’s explanation of their poor field position forcing them to be more conservative makes sense but they still struggled to move the ball, and it’s worth noting that Auburn’s offense needs to prove it can repeat the first-half performance.

