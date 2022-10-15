Four reasons 49ers will beat lowly Falcons in Week 6 matchup

Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons in Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The matchup between the 49ers and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 6 will end up being the second-ugliest game of the week.

Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place on Thursday night.

Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco --albeit very banged up -- still has an abundance of talent and depth that is capable of boat-racing an inferior opponent.

I don't want to take up too much of your weekend, so here are four (of the 100 possible reasons) why the 49ers will trounce the lowly Falcons in Week 6.

Finding their groove

Fortunately for the 49ers, the kinks are being worked out one week at a time.

San Francisco's offense with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center is ... Fine? Productive? Adequate? The timing of Garoppolo's "I missed all of training camp and preseason so I'm still a little rusty" remarks following the loss to the Broncos initially was worthy of a side-eye but in hindsight, he was right.

Is the offense firing on all cylinders? No, of course not. But so far it is proving capable of consistently putting up enough points to win regardless of the opponent, and it's clear that there has been more cohesion with Garoppolo and his play-makers over the previous two weeks.

The 49ers' rushing attack almost is matchup-proof and going up against a shaky Falcons defense that is terrible through the air should create a cushy matchup for Garoppolo and the offense.

Down but far from out

If this game took place in the first half of last season, I would smell a trap game from a mile away.

The 49ers are hurting and will be without a handful of big names on Sunday in Atlanta.

On offense, San Francisco again will be without All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle). On the other side of the ball, the 49ers will be without two starting defensive linemen in Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) -- possibly three if Nick Bosa (groin) is inactive -- and two starting defensive backs in Jimmie Ward (hand) and Emmanuel Moseley (ACL).

Story continues

Fortunately for San Francisco, they have enough depth to where their all-too-familiar next-man-up approach should work seamlessly. Defensive tackles Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway are more than capable of stepping in and playing at a high level. In place of Ward, the 49ers will deploy Tashuan Gipson, who already proved himself as a reliable option at safety throughout the first four weeks of the season.

Cornerback is the tricky position. The answer is not clear, but the combination of Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack III and Ambry Thomas should give the 49ers enough options. Certainly one of them will stick.

Kyle Pitts and who?

There never is a great time to be banged up, but the 49ers' defense lucked out in facing this Falcons offense. If there was some semblance of competency in head coach Arthur Smith's play-calling this season, the 49ers would focus all their attention on tight end Kyle Pitts.

Not only is Pitts receiving very little attention in the passing game, but he also is questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Fortunately for Atlanta, they also have rookie wide receiver Drake London who has been decent through five games. That's pretty much it.

Without do-it-all offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta's rushing attack is anchored by rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier with a little bit of Caleb Huntley sprinkled in. Nothing to write home about.

Must be something in the air

Atlanta is terrible through the air. Both on offense and defense. Either way, the 49ers should make it a priority to exploit that on both sides of the ball.

The Falcons' defense is surrendering 278.2 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL. Atlanta's offense with Marcus Mariota under center is averaging 166.8 passing yards per game, the third-fewest in the league.

An elite 49ers defense still should be able to suffocate any semblance of an Atlanta passing game, while San Francisco's playmakers on offense should be able to find space and accumulate plenty of yards after the catch.

Prediction

Barring any unforeseen surprises, the 49ers should walk away victorious against a mediocre Falcons team that easily could be winless on the season if not for two very narrow victories over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Not only will San Francisco win, but they will win big, as in Garoppolo being benched for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in a blowout win big.

49ers 38, Falcons 14

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast