Four Razorbacks earn spot on On3’s Transfer Portal weekly power rankings

Whenever a College Football program dips into the transfer portal to recruit talent for their roster, it is always seen as a risk.

In the case of Arkansas Football, they have proven every week during the 2022 season that they have invested well.

Through three games, Arkansas has gotten valuable production from six players that were brought into the program from the transfer portal, and four of them have been listed on On3’s Transfer Portal power rankings, which are updated weekly.

Linebacker Drew Sanders, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, as well as defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Landon Jackson are all honored by On3 this week for their immediate impact for the Razorback defense.

Each of the above-mentioned players is listed in their respective position’s power rankings, but Drew Sanders leads the pack by being listed in the outlet’s overall power rankings, checking in at No. 5 this week.

Sanders has already eclipsed his numbers from his two seasons at Alabama in just three games. He enters week four with 28 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Here is a rundown of where Arkansas’ key transfer land in this week’s power rankings.

LB Drew Sanders

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

No. 5 Overall

No. 1 Linebacker

2022 stats: 28 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks

Previous school: Alabama

DE Jordan Domineck

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

No. 10 EDGE

2022 stats: 10 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

Previous school: Georgia Tech

DE Landon Jackson

AP Photo/Michael Woods

No. 6 Defensive Tackle

2022 stats: 9 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

Previous school: LSU

CB Dwight McGlothern

AP Photo/Michael Woods

No. 4 Cornerback

2022 stats: 9 total tackles, 2 interceptions

Previous school: LSU

